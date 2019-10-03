US Federal Reserve’s Harker says central bank digital currency is possible

Fed’s Patrick Harker believes that central bank digital currencies are inevitable.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, said recently he is confident that central bank digital currencies are inevitable, as reported by Reuters.

Harker believes that the idea central banks will at some point release digital currencies, including the Federal Reserve. Harker added that the United States should not lead the way, given the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency and the need to test out new technologies.

He noted on digital currencies: