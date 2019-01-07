U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman says the central bank will be investing Facebook’s Libra

Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, said his agency will be looking deep into Libra.

Facebook’s Libra could have much possible scale, hence why the central bank is keen to carry out thorough due diligence.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve - U.S. central bank, Jerome Powell recently noted that his agency will be looking into Facebook’s new Libra stablecoin.

Powell detailed that the social media giant is going to be held to a very high standard and implied that they should be able to operate successfully.

He said: