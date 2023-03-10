The United States Federal Reserve is set to create a “specialized team of experts” to keep up with developments in the cryptocurrency industry, according to a Fed official, amid concerns from the central bank about “unregulated” stablecoins.
Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on March 9, Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr admitted that crypto could have a “transformative effect” on the financial system but added that “the benefits of innovation can only be realized if appropriate guardrails are in place.”
According to Barr, the new crypto team will help the Federal Reserve “learn from new developments and make sure we’re up to date on innovation in this sector.” He added:
Innovation always comes quickly, but it takes time for consumers to become aware that they could both gain and lose money on new financial products.
Meanwhile, Barr noted that regulation needs to be a “deliberative process” to ensure a balance is reached between over-regulation that “will stifle innovation” and under-regulation that “will allow for substantial harm to households and the financial system”
One subsect of crypto that Barr highlighted as a point of concern was stablecoins.
He said that the assets backing many stablecoins in circulation are illiquid, meaning that it can be difficult to liquidate them for cash when needed, arguing:
This mismatch in value and liquidity is the recipe for a classic bank run.
He believes that unless regulated by the Fed, any widespread adoption of stablecoins could put households, businesses and the broader economy at risk.
Caitlin Long, the CEO of Custodia Bank — which has consistently been rejected from joining the Federal Reserve System — pointed out the irony in the comments from Barr given her belief that Silvergate Bank collapsed due to liquidity issues arising from a bank run.
Long also pointed to the current issues facing Silicon Valley Bank, whose shares plummeted after a March 8 financial update disclosed that it sold $21 billion worth of its holdings at a $1.8 billion loss, prompting fears that it was forced to sell to free up capital.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
Unlike Uncle Sam's 50k BTC, Mt.Gox Investment Fund does not want to sell its Bitcoin holdings: Report
Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s largest creditor, the Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to keep the returned Bitcoin, instead of shedding its BTC holdings. At a time when the crypto market is filled with uncertainty from Silvergate bank’s collapse and US law enforcement’s recent sale of 50,000 BTC
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a 15% crash
Polkadot (DOT) price action is in the crosshairs again with several other altcoins as traders are puzzled by the communication from the Crypto service Gemini.
Cosmos price could slide to $10 as multiple hurdles subdue ATOM bulls
Cosmos (ATOM) price has been in a downtrend since February 20, dropping by a significant margin as selling pressure escalated. Investors were booking profits to avoid further losses.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.