Crypto market found some support after US CPI release last week and looks like there is room for more gains after recent three-wave (a)-(b)-(c) pullback in wave »b«, so seems like wave »c« is now in progress, which should be completed by a five-wave cycle that can lift price to 900B, potential resistance area.

If we are correct then there can be some opportunities in the short-term especially while other global markets are in risk-on mode. But from a longer term perspective it too soon to call a bottom but we assume that this one may show up in 20223 when we may have more regulated crypto market and when FED may stop hiking rates. These two together can be positive for crypto.

On bitcoin 12k-18k is a support.

