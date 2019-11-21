US based think tank conducts report on illegal transactions via the dark web

United States think tank The Rand Corporation has conducted a report on activity via the dark web.

The anonymity of the dark web is presenting law enforcement with significant challenges, with use of crypto.

The Rand Corporation, a United States think tank has conducted an investigation of the dark web and the illegal transactions taken place.

It detailed that the Dark web provides level of anonymity via the use of crypto. The think tank found that the anonymity of the dark web is presenting law enforcement with significant challenges.

Users with malintent are able to achieve a high level of anonymity by using cryptocurrencies, with the report singling out the likes of; Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), or Monero (XMR).