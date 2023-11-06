- Amidst the hype surrounding L2 and DeFi protocols, launchpads are showing signs of emerging as a potentially profitable investment.
- Crypto gaming is expected to see investor interest, and one of the biggest gamepads for them is Seedify – the token of which, SFUND, is up by almost 100% in two weeks.
- Launchpad projects during the last bull run yielded gains ranging from 20x to 700x at their peak.
The crypto market is at the cusp of painting green on the charts again. Ahead of the bull run, speculation of a rally regarding many tokens can be observed. At the top of this list are Layer 2 and DeFi tokens, but another category is expected to make it big this time in addition to the latter.
Launchpads - the highlight of the next bull run
According to the popular trader and internet influencer Lady of Crypto, launchpads are set to pump largely in the highly anticipated bull run expected to arrive soon. The reason behind this goes back to the utility vs speculation debate, wherein utility seems to be the focus of investors ahead of the bull season.
At the top of the list of tokens forecasted to be the highlight over the next couple of months are mostly decentralized finance and Layer 2 tokens. These cryptocurrencies represent the chains and projects that are focused on minimizing users' efforts in adopting blockchain technology.
Launchpads - such as Seedify, Enjinstarter, and DAO Maker - are suggested to be among them, owing to the fact that most of these platforms are GameFi launchpads. As noted by Lady of Crypto,
"In my opinion, crypto gaming pumps hard this bull run.
The benefactors, in addition to the native tokens, are the projects launching on them. Back during the 2021 bull run, projects launched on these platforms managed to increase their ROI by 20x on average, with one protocol, Bloktopia, noting a 700x increase at its peak.
The Seedify token hits a ton!
The native token of the Seedify launchpad, SFUND, has charted almost 100% growth in the span of around two weeks. Given that the token does not even list among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, it most certainly is pushed by the potential of the project's utility.
Up from a value of $0.59, the altcoin is presently trading at $1.18, with the potential to rally further, fueled by the anticipated bull market as well as the gaming projects it supports. According to data available on launchpads, one can see that Seedify is presently the most successful and profitable launchpad.
Launchpad protocols.
Launching nearly 19 Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) since the beginning of the year, Seedify's returns have been more than 125% in 11 months, followed by Enjinstarter and including the likes of DAO Maker. The latter of the two is the biggest launchpad in terms of IDOs, but price returns remain low, while Enjinstater, with 18 IDOs, has observed a 97% price return year to date.
SFUND/USD 1-day chart
Whether these increases rise further in the upcoming bull run cannot be confirmed, but the potential presented by GameFi certainly points in the "likely" direction.
