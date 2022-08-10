Germany-based fintech firm Unstoppable Finance has raised a 12.5 million euro ($12.8 million) Series A to develop its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet "Ultimate."
The round, which was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, saw participation from Rockaway Blockchain Fund and Fabric Ventures. The Series A follows a 4.5 million euro seed round in October last year.
Ultimate is a self-custody wallet mobile app which offers access to a DeFi protocols with the aim of offering easy investing and trading to the masses. DeFi refers to financial activities carried out on a blockchain, without the help of third parties.
Unstoppable hopes to make DeFi more accessible for a mainstream audience by condensing the options available. Users will be able to use three protocols in the wallet's initial version: the Orca exchange for trading, Lido Finance for liquid staking and Friktion Finance for higher yields.
"Today’s DeFi users struggle to determine which protocols among the sea of options out there present legitimate opportunities that are fit for their risk profile," CEO Maximilian von Wallenberg-Pachaly told CoinDesk.
Lightspeed Ventures advisor Banafsheh Fathieh said she is confident Ultimate will be "the missing conduit" between DeFi and retail investors.
The app is set to be rolled out in private beta in the coming days, with a full roll out on iOS in a few months time. Unstoppable Finance plans to release it on Android thereafter. So far, around 300,000 users have pre-registered for access to the app when it is available.
"Today’s DeFi users struggle to determine which protocols among the sea of options out there present legitimate opportunities that are fit for their risk profile," CEO Maximilian von Wallenberg-Pachaly told CoinDesk.
Lightspeed Ventures advisor Banafsheh Fathieh said she is confident Ultimate will be "the missing conduit" between DeFi and retail investors.
The app is set to be rolled out in private beta in the coming days, with a full roll out on iOS in a few months time. Unstoppable Finance plans to release it on Android thereafter. So far, around 300,000 users have pre-registered for access to the app when it is available.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: How to trade DOGE as crypto markets coil up after recent crash?
Dogecoin price shows signs of consolidation as it produces a potential top formation. While the direction of DOGE is decided, there might be a minor detour before reaching its target.
Solana price action will get boring unless one of these levels is broken
Solana price shows a slow takeover of the bears after bulls managed to move the asset higher. Due to Bitcoin’s sudden sell-off, altcoins, including SOL, have taken a major hit.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
Is a 75% decline still possible for the Ethereum Classic price?
Ethereum Classic price rallied 100% between July 12 and July 24 before a short consolidation unfolded. After a few shallow days of sideways congestion, the Ethereum Classic price kicked off another 90% rally.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.