Unlocking John McAfee’s Life Secrets – Will He REALLY Eat His Penis If Bitcoin Doesn’t Reach $1 Million? [Video]

A Closer Look at Bitcoin Price Action (by Invest Diva)
As the global economy takes a hit, institutional investors appear to have rushed to Bitcoin, the digital gold, as a hedge. Historically, Bitcoin surges between 60% to 130% in medium-term before retracing back down. However, looking at a big picture, BTC/USD appears to be moving towards the all-time-high level of around $20,000.
If this level is broken, we could expect new highs to be formed at key Fibonacci retracement levels.
On the monthly chart, BTC/USD has formed a Saucer Bottom bullish reversal chart pattern. The upper band of the Ichimoku cloud is acting as a resistance both on the monthly and daily time frames.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.MTF template.
