UNIUSD has quite clear bearish triangle formation within wave (B), which can be also nearing the and, as we see the final wave E in progress. So, if we consider correlations in the Crypto market, then even UNIUSD may face a sell-off within wave (C) that can push the price even down to 4-3 support zone.

UNI/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

