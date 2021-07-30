UNIUSD has quite clear bearish triangle formation within wave (B), which can be also nearing the and, as we see the final wave E in progress. So, if we consider correlations in the Crypto market, then even UNIUSD may face a sell-off within wave (C) that can push the price even down to 4-3 support zone.
UNI/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP trading volume soared to $4.4 billion in Q2, recording 98% increase from last quarter
The latest Ripple quarterly report revealed that the cross-border remittance token witnessed a surge in trading volume in the second quarter of this yXRP has seen a massive climb in trading volume in the second quarter this year. The cross-border remittance token recorded four days in Q2 with the highest trading volume in its entire history. The volatility of XRP was considerably higher than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum during this period.
US clients of Kansas based mining company now avoid tax on BTC mining
A leading mining company in the US offers clients income from Bitcoin mining without triggering a taxable event. The US has emerged as a hub for Bitcoin miners since the BTC hashrate migration.
Axie Infinity price shows massive bullish potential suggesting AXS is primed for another 140% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks primed for consolidation before higher highs.
State Street will expand crypto services for private-fund clients to meet growing demand
State Street is looking to offer its private-fund clients crypto administration services. Last month, the Boston-based bank created a new division focused on digital assets. The American bank aims to meet growing client demand for cryptocurrencies with new service offerings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.