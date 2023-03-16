Uniswap price sees bears sending valuation lower as $5.20 comes into play with 12% decline around the corner

Share:

Uniswap price tanked over 6% on Wednesday as bulls threw in the towel on this rally.

UNI had bulls trying to freshly trade the support, but they were unsuccessful.

Expect a harsh drop lower of 12% as every candle received a rejection in the past few trading hours.

Uniswap (UNI) price is a sign on the wall of things to come, and technical traders will tell you that it is time to exit if you believe in a long position in the altcoin. After the big landslide drop on Wednesday that resulted in a 6% drop, bulls are trying to find support at the monthly S1 support level. Seeing the behavior of UNI price action this Thursday, it might be time for bulls to get out and await a lower support.

Uniswap bulls need to wait for a discounted level

Uniswap price is sliding lower after price action received a firm rejection on Wednesday at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That element of rejection is key to getting insight on what will happen next. With the drop below the green ascending trend line in the late trading hours on Wednesday, another element got turned from support into resistance.

UNI faces that resistance now throughout the Thursday trading session with every 4-hour candle receiving a rejection on the topside against that green ascending trend line. With each test, bears are entering the price action, and it is a matter of time before bulls forfeit on holding ground at $5.85 at the monthly S1 support. Once that level breaks, a quick nosedive move could see price action in Uniswap sprinting toward $5.20 at the monthly S2 in search of fresh support.

UNI/USD 4H-chart

The situation could become very binary and does not rule out a break to the upside. The market is certainly seeing some key events going on in the markets. A favorable tailwind could easily be sparked if Bitcoin and leading cryptocurrencies rally higher as they are already seen at the beginning of this week. Expect with a breach above the green ascending trend line to see another attack at the 55-day SMA. That would mean that $6.60 gets another test, and a 10% gain is coming.