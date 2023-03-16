Uniswap price sees bears sending valuation lower as $5.20 comes into play with 12% decline around the corner

- Uniswap price tanked over 6% on Wednesday as bulls threw in the towel on this rally.
- UNI had bulls trying to freshly trade the support, but they were unsuccessful.
- Expect a harsh drop lower of 12% as every candle received a rejection in the past few trading hours.
Uniswap (UNI) price is a sign on the wall of things to come, and technical traders will tell you that it is time to exit if you believe in a long position in the altcoin. After the big landslide drop on Wednesday that resulted in a 6% drop, bulls are trying to find support at the monthly S1 support level. Seeing the behavior of UNI price action this Thursday, it might be time for bulls to get out and await a lower support.
Uniswap bulls need to wait for a discounted level
Uniswap price is sliding lower after price action received a firm rejection on Wednesday at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That element of rejection is key to getting insight on what will happen next. With the drop below the green ascending trend line in the late trading hours on Wednesday, another element got turned from support into resistance.
UNI faces that resistance now throughout the Thursday trading session with every 4-hour candle receiving a rejection on the topside against that green ascending trend line. With each test, bears are entering the price action, and it is a matter of time before bulls forfeit on holding ground at $5.85 at the monthly S1 support. Once that level breaks, a quick nosedive move could see price action in Uniswap sprinting toward $5.20 at the monthly S2 in search of fresh support.
UNI/USD 4H-chart
The situation could become very binary and does not rule out a break to the upside. The market is certainly seeing some key events going on in the markets. A favorable tailwind could easily be sparked if Bitcoin and leading cryptocurrencies rally higher as they are already seen at the beginning of this week. Expect with a breach above the green ascending trend line to see another attack at the 55-day SMA. That would mean that $6.60 gets another test, and a 10% gain is coming.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
