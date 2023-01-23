A ‘temperature check’ to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of the decentralized exchange’s V3 protocol to BNB Chain saw some 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor.
Voting on the proposal, floated by Plasma Labs, ended Sunday night with about 20 million tokens cast in favor of the move. “Our proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on BNB Chain has passed the 'Temperature Check' with 20M votes 'YES' and 6,495 $UNI voters (the biggest number for the whole Uniswap Governance History),” Plasma tweeted.
We’re excited to share that our @0xPlasma proposal to deploy @Uniswap v3 on @BNBCHAIN has passed the "Temperature Check" with 20M votes "YES" and 6,495 $UNI voters (the biggest number for the whole Uniswap Governance History).— 0xPlasma Labs: DeFi & NFT Metaverse (@0xPlasma) January 22, 2023
Moving forward to the final "Governance Proposal" pic.twitter.com/HoIJgY8mX1
Uniswap, like other decentralized exchanges (DEXs), relies on smart contracts to match trades and supply liquidity between traders. It locks up over $3.4 billion worth of various tokens across five blockchains, with V3, the latest iteration, commanding $2.6 billion of that figure, according to DeFiLlama.
Plasma said the move is warranted because BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the centralized crypto exchange Binance, has a large and growing user base, providing a potential new market, as well as high transaction speeds and low fees, making it a suitable platform for Uniswap’s DEX services.
“Deploying to BNB Chain could help Uniswap to tap into the growing popularity of DeFi in the Binance ecosystem,” developers wrote in that proposal. “BNB Chain offers unique features such as staking and cross-chain support that could enhance Uniswap v3’s functionality.”
Among several other benefits, Plasma added a move to BNB Chain could attract at least $1 billion in additional liquidity from the BNB Chain ecosystem as well as “1-2 million new users.”
Plasma is expected to float a final proposal outlining the move in the coming weeks.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here’s how Vitalik Buterin’s privacy solution could be a game changer for Ethereum and privacy coins
Vitalik Buterin recently made a blog post detailing the importance of privacy solutions on the Ethereum network. Buterin seeks to potentially anonymize peer-to-peer transactions, NFT transfers and Ethereum Name Service registrations, protecting users.
XRP price gathers steam for 45% upswing as Brad Garlinghouse prepares for landslide victory against the SEC
XRP price is close to breaking out of the multi-year downtrend it started in November 2021. Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of payment giant Ripple is optimistic of a win in the lawsuit brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
Bitcoin: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.