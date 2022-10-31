Market picture
Bitcoin rose 6.2% over the past week, finishing near $20.7K. The bulls over the weekend managed to rewrite local highs (touching levels above $21K) but again triggered a wave of profit-taking, forcing BTCUSD to retreat to the $20.5K area.
Ethereum has gained 18% in seven days, to $1590. Other leading altcoins have gained between 12.5% (BNB) and 98% (Dogecoin). The exception was XRP (-0.4%).
The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 8.6% for the week to $1.01 trillion. The crypto Fear & Greed Index fell from 34 to 31 by Monday, markedly above 22 a week earlier.
Investors in the crypto market have cheered over the past week, supported by a weaker dollar and a rally in equities. However, there is still a significant overhang of selling triggered at any significant technical levels - previous highs or round levels. This trading mode will likely persist until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday evening but could stretch into weeks.
Dogecoin showed the best momentum, doubling in value in a week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter. DOGE took eighth in the cryptocurrency capitalisation ranking, pushing below Cardano and Solana.
News background
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has speculated that Dogecoin could be integrated with Twitter and suggested that the meme cryptocurrency could be moved to the Cardano blockchain to be able to add support for smart contracts.
According to Morgan Stanley, investors are gearing up for a big bitcoin sell-off. According to the bank, investors who bought the cryptocurrency at the top of the market are waiting for the BTC rally to resume to dump the asset at the highest possible price.
The rise in cryptocurrencies will be preceded by an increase in Stablecoin capitalisation, according to Santiment.
According to CryptoCompare, October saw the lowest cryptocurrency trading volume among institutions. However, total assets under management (AUM) across all digital asset investment products rose for the first time since July.
Social network Twitter said it would add a new feature allowing users to buy, sell and display non-fiat tokens (NFTs) directly through tweets.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
This a near-perfect opportunity to short Terra's LUNA Classic price to $0.000176
LUNA Classic price has been at the mercy of sellers for quite some time, but that changed on October 30. As buyers stepped up, LUNC exploded higher, but the gains were undone just as quickly, leaving this move as a liquidity run before the altcoin continued to slide lower.
Two reasons why Bitcoin price will provide sidelined buyers an accumulation opportunity at $19,700
Bitcoin price saw a surge in buying pressure between October 25 and 29, which propelled it to set up two distinctive tops. Due to the inherent bearish nature of this structure, BTC is likely to retrace lower and clear the imbalance.
Stablecoin arms race: Everything you need to know about blockchain central banks
Stablecoins are gaining traction in the DeFi community despite the $41 billion implosion of Terra’s LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST. DeFi protocols that have sizable liquidity, automated market makers and lending markets are key to the next generation of stablecoins.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.