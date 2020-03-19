UK’s financial watchdog adds several crypto and financial firms to its warning list

- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) added nine crypto and financial services companies to its warning list recently.
- The companies listed include Olympus Global, STS Royals, Bitcoin Evolution, Walker Bryan, etc.
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently added nine crypto and financial services organizations to its warning list. According to a FinanceMagnates report, the list of firms includes Olympus Global, STS Royals, Bitcoin Evolution, Walker Bryan, Credit Union Fund, My Safe Market, Carter FS and Standard Bit Options.
The authorities have also issued a warning over a replica of Ignis Markets, which has been duping users. The UK regulatory body said:
We believe this firm has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorization.
This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; and fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called. They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorized firm or other details.
As per the report, the companies mentioned above are accused of offering unrealistic investment services. One platform had even provided trading services with a ridiculous 200x leverage. The FCA added:
Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorized by us. However, some firms act without our authorization and some knowingly run investment scams.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls must overcome resistance at $6,450 to re-enter the $6,500 zone
The BTC/USD bulls launched a stunning attack this Thursday as the price of BTC/USD flew up from $5,412.25 to $6,193.35. The bulls have retained control in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls need to overcome resistance at $6,450.
Thai fintech firm DeeMoney partners with Ripple
DeeMoney, a fintech firm specializing in digital cross-border money transfers, has recently announced its partnership with Ripple. Through RippleNet, DeeMoney will be able to provide efficient international money transfers with low fees.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD looks to target 2.50
Within the last month the price of EOS has fallen from a high of 5.50 to a low of 1.43. Since hitting that low the price has bounced back to 2.30 on Thursday. There was a massive amount of volume at those lows. This could suggest there is lots of buying ...
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Harmonic patterns emerge in BCH/USD
The price of Bitcoin Cash has shot up after most majors bounced on Thursday. This is in stark contrast to the fall over the last month or so. From its peak in February, the price has fallen 72% at its lowest recent point. Now the market has started to consolidate ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.