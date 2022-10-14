The U.K. government wants law enforcement agencies to be able to easily seize crypto assets used for funding terrorism.
The Home Office Department, which is the government arm responsible for immigration and crime, wants to mirror planned amendments to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill – that will make it easier for authorities to seize crypto involved in crime – in the U.K. Terrorism Act 2000 and the Anti-Terrorism Crime and Security Act 2001.
“This is to ensure that our law enforcement agencies, including counter-terrorism policing, have all the necessary powers to effectively seize, freeze and forfeit crypto assets that could be or have been used for terrorist purposes," a spokesperson for the Home Office said in an email to CoinDesk.
The Economic Crime and Transparency bill was introduced last month and targets the use of crypto for criminal activities including avoiding sanctions such as those placed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Mirroring these measures in the country's counter-terrorism rules gives authorities the power to freeze assets in cases like the arrest of U.K. national Hisham Chaudhary who was found guilty of using bitcoin to help fund the Islamic State.
"Crypto assets are increasingly being used for malign and terrorist purposes and we intend to crack down on this and we'll be bringing forward a government amendment to mirror the changes in part four of this bill into counterterrorism legislation," said Suella Braverman, secretary of state for the Home Department, at the second reading of the economic crime bill on Thursday.
While planning a crackdown on crypto used for illicit activities, the U.K. has also introduced new bills to attract more crypto businesses to the country. The Financial Services and Markets bill, which will give regulators in the country more powers to regulate crypto, is currently being discussed in Parliament while the Electronic Trade Bill that could see trade documents stored on the blockchain was approved by the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.