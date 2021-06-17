U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority estimates 2.3 million adults now hold crypto assets, up from 1.9 million last year.
As well as ownership of crypto, awareness has also grown, the FCA’s consumer research shows. Some 78% of adults have now heard of crypto assets – the regulator’s preferred term – up from 73%.
In terms of the reputation, 38% of crypto users see it as a gamble, down from 47% last year, while increasing numbers see the assets as either a compliment or an alternative to mainstream investments, the FCA said.
However, the overall level of understanding is declining. According to the FCA’s sample of 2,568 online respondents, only 71% correctly identified the definition of cryptocurrency from a list of statements.
“The research highlights increased interest in crypto assets among U.K. customers,” FCA Executive Director Sheldon Mills said in a statement. “If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price fears 30% correction as Ripple shows minimal strength
XRP price has continued to print lower highs following the top signal recorded on May 18. Ripple price action has lacked conviction and is met with indecision as the asset appears to be trading within a bearish pattern.
Chiliz looks to retrace 12% after recent run-up
Chiliz price saw two massive rallies over the past week due to the European Cup. However, the current upswing appears to have hit a local top and shows signs of exhaustion and potential reversal.
Litecoin looks at arduous journey to $200
Litecoin price has spent almost ten days under the midway point of its current range. At the time of writing, LTC is taking a jab at a critical resistance level, trying to head higher.
Shiba Inu Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a frustrating consolidation before the brief sweep below the May 19 low on June 11, clearing the weak holders and pockets of anxiety.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.