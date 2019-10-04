UK FCA's Christopher Woolard says Libra would make traditional payment institutions redundant

Libra has been criticized by governments and central banks all over the world and it seems that UK FCA's Christopher Woolard has joined the bandwagon.
Speaking at the P20 Global Payments Conference in London yesterday he said that Libra could disrupt the existing financial ecosystem and could make traditional payment institutions redundant. Woolard suggested that these issues would only be amplified by the fiat currency and made it clear that the regulator only supports companies which innovate, collaborate and share data. All of which are factors that are crucial to reducing fraud in the financial sector.
“Historically, this may have been a sector that has lived by the mantra of ‘move fast and break things’, but the issues raised here require deep thought and detail.” according to Wollard.
He went on to say: “size and scale will pose questions for society and government more generally about what is acceptable and desirable in this space”.
It is clear this is going to be a long hard road for Libra and there were also comments from David Marcus the Co-founder of Libra stating: “Change of this magnitude is hard and requires courage – it will be a long journey. For Libra to succeed it needs committed members, and while I have no knowledge of specific organisations’ plans to not step up, commitment to the mission is more important than anything else.”
Mark Carney from the Bank of England has also said that a crypto like product could replace the US dollar as the worlds reserve currency. He did go on to say that maybe some central banks should come together to create a viable alternative. One thing is for sure we are in for a bumpy ride.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos holding on amid fears of an Altcoin Extinction
Is Bitcoin set to remain lonely at the peak? FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is present at the Dela Summit in Malta where there is growing talk about a massive consolidation in Altcoins. Projects that fail to reach a critical mass may be eliminated sooner rather than later.
Altcoins may face imminent mass consolidation
"Extinction Rebellion" is one of the movements fighting climate change – but Altcoins' attempt to rebel may be futile. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is attending the Delta Summit in Malta and reports about a growing notion that the number of cryptocurrencies will significantly fall.
Litecoin: LTC/USD narrowing conditions call for breakout
Over the last 10 sessions, the price has been stuck within a range of $4, an imminent range escape is eyed. The price via the 60-minute view is moving within a very tight range-block, a lack of commitment as the price consolidates.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD extends the downside, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.