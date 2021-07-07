The deal terms were not publicly disclosed, but according to sources, it’s worth $175 million over 10 years.
Ultimate Fighting Championship, a major global mixed martial arts organization, continues its deep dive into the cryptocurrency industry by announcing a sponsorship deal with a cryptocurrency exchange.
UFC announced Wednesday that it agreed to a fight-kit partnership with Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms by trading volumes, CNBC reported.
According to CNBC, the sponsorship is worth $175 million and will last over 10 years.
As part of the agreement, Crypto.com’s brand will appear on fight kit items worn by athletes during competition as well as clothing worn by the training staff. Additionally, Crypto.com has acquired the rights to UFC’s newly launched sponsorship category known as “Cryptocurrency Platform Partner.”
Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek called the UFC deal a “historic moment,” noting that it would help the sports industry “accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency.”
Ari Emanuel, CEO of talent agency Endeavor, which purchased a stake in UFC in April, said that the agreement is “just the beginning of a long relationship with UFC.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish pattern, a breakdown of which could push the altcoin down to a demand zone. Investors can expect ETH to rally around this area, and if the conditions are perfect, the range high will likely be retested.
VeChain lurks in search of foothold that could propel it to $0.106
VeChain price is currently traversing above a critical support level, which could break down easily. If this were to happen, VET could slide to the subsequent barriers or a demand zone, serving as a launching pad that triggers a massive upswing.
Binance suspends cash deposits from Europe’s SEPA platform
Binance has temporarily halted deposits made through the SEPA platform to the exchange. Payments through the European-based network will be reactivated within seven working days. This move comes after one of the UK’s major banks announced the suspension of credit and debit card payments to the exchange.
New Iranian bill to support Bitcoin mining and ban crypto payments
The parliament of Iran proposed new legislation to centralize and regulate cryptocurrency use, licenses to be issued to Bitcoin mining farms. Iran plans to issue a national cryptocurrency for domestic transaction settlement and impose a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies mined outside Iran
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.