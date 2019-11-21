Senators Sylvia Garcia and Lance Gooden from Texas would position the Libra digital coin under the Securities and Exchange Commission's jurisdiction This would mean that the cryptocurrency would have to adhere to an extensive and well-established set of regulations.
They have named the new bill the “Managed Stablecoins are Securities Act of 2019”.
Garcia said:
Bringing clarity to the regulatory structure of these digital assets protects consumers and ensures proper government oversight going forward
Senator Gooden then added:
In what are called ‘managed stablecoins’, we have trusted brands marketing digital assets to consumers as secure and stable
Everyday investors need to know they can trust the issuers behind their financial assets. This bill would bring them the security they deserve by applying the laws we use to regulate financial securities to this new breed of digital currencies
Libra has come under some serious scrutiny recently, especially after Mark Zuckerberg stood before the senate. Now it seems the Texans could have this new bill passed. There has been no date set for this bill so we will have to wait and see if it is passed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork
After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.