- The suspects had altered the settings of EtherDelta’s domain name system to gather information.
- An EtherDelta user lost at least $800,000 from the hack.
The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California has accused two individuals for the November 2017 EtherDelta hack. EtherDelta is a non-custodial marketplace for trading Ethereum (ETH) ERC-20 tokens. As per a document, the suspects — Elliot Gunton and Anthony Tyler Nashatka — had altered the settings of EtherDelta’s domain name system to gather information like crypto addresses, private keys, etc.
According to CoinTelegraph, the suspects used the phone number of one of the EtherDelta employees to gain access to the settings. It was then used to hack into their email addresses. After that, the parameters of the domain system were doctored to redirect traffic from EtherDelta to a fake website that resembled a real EtherDelta platform.
The users visiting the fake website could disclose their private keys and potentially lose their cryptocurrency assets. According to the prosecution, one of the EtherDelta users lost around $800,000. However, the overall stolen amount was not disclosed in the court document.
