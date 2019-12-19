The accused has utilized an entire botnet in different regions of the nation.

In the subsequent case, a criminal case was initiated on the fact of using the site of JSC Rostovvodokanal for mining.

The authorities have charged two Russians for illegally mining digital currencies. According to a report by local media outlet TASS, the mining operations were conducted on computers owned by state organizations using web browsers.

Although the report did not disclose the identity of the accused, it did point out that one of the accused is a resident of Kurgan who used an entire botnet in different regions of the nation. In the subsequent case, a criminal case was initiated on the fact of using the site of JSC Rostovvodokanal for mining. Nikolay Murashov, deputy director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, said in a conference:

In Russia, there have been two cases recently when people were brought to criminal responsibility for getting access to computers [of state organizations] and using them to mine cryptocurrencies.

Murashov also stated that the number of illegal cryptocurrency mining activities are increasing due to the high power cost and the ability to mine digital currencies using normal computers. He further stated that the overutilization of processing power results in the poor performance of the computers. This leads to a massive loss of affected businesses. He said:

Up to 80% of the computer’s free power can be used to generate virtual coins, and a legitimate user may not even know about it.

Cryptojacking has gotten popular among hackers due to its profits. They have come up with advanced strategies to evade detection. According to a report by Finance Magnates, the hackers are utilizing hollowing methods to veil their crypto-mining activities on victims’ computers.











