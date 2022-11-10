Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has asked his followers to prepare for “lots of dumb things in [the] coming months” on his newly acquired social media platform.
The Tesla CEO, now sole director of Twitter has already made a swathe of changes to the platform since taking over the company on Oct. 27, and has now pledged to continue the work over the coming months, stating:
“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” he wrote in a Twitter post on Nov. 9.
Since taking over Twitter, Musk has already implemented several changes to the platform, including an $8 monthly subscription model launched on Nov. 9 that allows users to gain a blue verified checkmark, which grants them higher priority in tweets and replies than unverified users and features fewer ads.
Other changes to the platform include handing out permanent suspensions for handles that engage in impersonation without specifying “parody”, temporary loss of verified checkmark when a name change occurs, and its community-based misinformation project being rebranded from Birdwatch to Community Notes, while some users have reported a new shopping tab on the platform.
In a Twitter Spaces Q&A session held on Nov. 9, Musk was asked what he thought about Twitter ads, to which Musk replied that “We are terrible at relevance,” before adding:
One of the ways we’re going to address that is by integrating ads into recommended tweets.
Musk also suggested in a Nov. 9 tweet that the “official” label would be killed after the launch of Twitter blue, before a Twitter employee clarified that the official label would only be given to government and commercial entities at this stage, adding in a later tweet:
There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore. Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business.
Musk has also proposed changes such as adding long text to tweets, improving the search function, the formation of a Content Moderation Council, bringing back short-form videos like Vines, adding paid direct messages allowing users to send private messages to high-profile users, and ultimately hoping to transform the app into an “everything app.”
It is also understood that the company has filed registration paperwork with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which would allow it to process payments.
Musk outlined in the Twitter Spaces Q&A a vision of Twitter allowing users' bank accounts to be connected to their profile, before looking into facilitating other types of transfers and incorporating debit cards.
Upon finalizing the acquisition deal of Twitter, Musk has also made changes to the company including the firing of upper management, booting out the board of directors, and taking the company private, and reportedly laying off as much as 50% of the company’s workforce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.