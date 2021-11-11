The social media giant has tapped Tess Rinearson to lead its new team focused on decentralizing social media.

Twitter is launching a dedicated cryptocurrency team as it continues to support the adoption of digital assets and decentralized apps.

Twitter has tapped Tess Rinearson to lead its new cryptocurrency team. Prior to joining Twitter, Rinearson worked at Tendermint on the consensus engine Tendermint Core, and previously worked at the software payments firm Interstellar.

In her Twitter thread announcing the move, Rinearson wrote that “First, we’ll be exploring how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies, and to support their work and communities.”

“Looking farther ahead, we’ll be exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more,” Rinearson continued.

She also said that the group will be working to “help shape the future of decentralized social media.”

Currently, Twitter allows users to send and receive bitcoin-denominated tips via third-party payment channels.