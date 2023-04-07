- Nearly 42 trillion SHIB was moved off of exchanges as retail investors were potentially preparing for the alt season rally.
- Whales seemed to be already skeptical of a rally, dumping about $2.1 million worth of SHIB in 48 hours.
- Elon Musk removing Dogecoin as Twitter’s logo further impacted the meme coins and could slow down their rally, leaving investors in the red.
Shiba Inu, like other meme coins, bore the impact of Elon Musk’s latest prank involving Dogecoin, the biggest asset in the category. The impact will have come as a surprise to investors who have been waiting for a rally, preparing to turn their investment profitable.
Shiba Inu holders massively accumulate
Shiba Inu investors have been eyeing a recovery rally for a while now, especially from mid-March when SHIB’s decline paused. Anticipating an increase in price, investors heavily accumulated the meme coin resulting in the supply on exchanges dropping by over 42 trillion SHIB, worth close to $457 million.
Shiba Inu supply on exchanges
Such a dip in the metric can also be considered as investors’ attempt to move their holdings to a cold wallet, but given the present market conditions, this situation seems rather unlikely.
Nevertheless, the possibility of their accumulation turning profitable hit a wall following the Twitter logo stunt by Elon Musk.
Whales, as it is, were skeptical of a rally and ended up dumping a major chunk of their SHIB towards the end of March. In the span of 48 hours, the balance of the addresses holding 1 million to 10 million SHIB fell by more than $2.1 million.
Shiba Inu whales
This lack of confidence in a price rise was, however, not limited to just the whales, as the entire network observed a sharp decline in user base in the same duration. The total addresses which hold any SHIB declined by 60,000 in the span of two days from 1.25 million to 1.19 million.
Shiba Inu total addresses
Going forward, the asset needs to regain the bullishness it lost from its investors in order to note an uptick in price, as the altcoin presently trades at $0.00001092.
Holders are looking forward to a 10% rally, as a result of which nearly 85.1 trillion SHIB, worth close to $1 billion, will turn profitable. Bought at an average price of $0.00001200, the supply has been awaiting a breach of the price level for over a month.
Shiba Inu GIOM
But if the meme coin rally takes a pause following the recent Dogecoin Twitter stunt, these Shiba Inu holders would need to wait for a while longer before becoming $1 billion richer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype. A major Ethereum upgrade is slated to occur on April 12, this is a driver for narratives surrounding Ethereum scaling and the zk hype.
This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution
Solana, a layer 1 blockchain, has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.
Dogecoin price drops 5% minutes after Elon Musk’s Twitter restores its bird logo
Dogecoin has dropped after Twitter pulled down the Shiba Inu dog logo and resumed its bird use. DOGE is down almost 8% in the last 24 hours, with the 1-day chart indicating the possibility of a prolonged downtrend that could see the altcoin resume its April 2 lows before another leg down.
Avalanche Cortina upgrade goes live on protocol’s testnet, AVAX price surges
Avalanche went live with its Cortina upgrade on Thursday, April 6, marking the readiness of a switch between the X-Chain and Snowman++ consensus. The transition was implemented to make the chain work with Avalanche Warp Messaging and would benefit X-Chain since it can seek support from different exchanges.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.