Share:

Nearly 42 trillion SHIB was moved off of exchanges as retail investors were potentially preparing for the alt season rally.

Whales seemed to be already skeptical of a rally, dumping about $2.1 million worth of SHIB in 48 hours.

Elon Musk removing Dogecoin as Twitter’s logo further impacted the meme coins and could slow down their rally, leaving investors in the red.

Shiba Inu, like other meme coins, bore the impact of Elon Musk’s latest prank involving Dogecoin, the biggest asset in the category. The impact will have come as a surprise to investors who have been waiting for a rally, preparing to turn their investment profitable.

Shiba Inu holders massively accumulate

Shiba Inu investors have been eyeing a recovery rally for a while now, especially from mid-March when SHIB’s decline paused. Anticipating an increase in price, investors heavily accumulated the meme coin resulting in the supply on exchanges dropping by over 42 trillion SHIB, worth close to $457 million.

Shiba Inu supply on exchanges

Such a dip in the metric can also be considered as investors’ attempt to move their holdings to a cold wallet, but given the present market conditions, this situation seems rather unlikely.

Nevertheless, the possibility of their accumulation turning profitable hit a wall following the Twitter logo stunt by Elon Musk.

Whales, as it is, were skeptical of a rally and ended up dumping a major chunk of their SHIB towards the end of March. In the span of 48 hours, the balance of the addresses holding 1 million to 10 million SHIB fell by more than $2.1 million.

Shiba Inu whales

This lack of confidence in a price rise was, however, not limited to just the whales, as the entire network observed a sharp decline in user base in the same duration. The total addresses which hold any SHIB declined by 60,000 in the span of two days from 1.25 million to 1.19 million.

Shiba Inu total addresses

Going forward, the asset needs to regain the bullishness it lost from its investors in order to note an uptick in price, as the altcoin presently trades at $0.00001092.

Holders are looking forward to a 10% rally, as a result of which nearly 85.1 trillion SHIB, worth close to $1 billion, will turn profitable. Bought at an average price of $0.00001200, the supply has been awaiting a breach of the price level for over a month.

Shiba Inu GIOM

But if the meme coin rally takes a pause following the recent Dogecoin Twitter stunt, these Shiba Inu holders would need to wait for a while longer before becoming $1 billion richer.