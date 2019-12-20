Turning Risks into Rewards: How to Benefit from Volatility and Navigate Other Risks in the Crypto Market

How often do we see mainstream financial news portray cryptocurrency markets as dangerously volatile? To the general public, cryptocurrency has become synonymous with volatility and, consequently, high risks. We are led to believe that risks are something to be avoided at all costs, and that because they are ever present in the cryptocurrency market, that makes it an unsafe and unsavory place to do business in.

But is this really a helpful way of looking at the situation? True, risks are always present in the cryptocurrency market, and this point can’t be denied. However, the media’s continued insistence that cryptocurrency is too risky, and that risks generally are a bad thing, hardly seem justified.

Risk is a fundamental part of life. Every waking and sleeping hour we spend on this earth is full of risk. It is the force of habit that allows us to go about our business and be comfortable in the face of risk, and it is our knowledge and experience that give us the means to mitigate and navigate risk. But it would be incorrect to assume that because we are able to carry on with our lives, no risk is ever present. And it would be especially wrong to see traditional finance as free of risk, or even less risky than the crypto domain. Anyone who has tried to understand the global recession of the past decade with some measure of depth would have to agree that there is a great deal of risk at the heart of traditional finance.

Crypto is risky primarily due to two factors: volatility and security. By volatility we mean the pronounced price swings that occur in the crypto market, and by security we mean the well-publicized hacks and fraud that have occurred in this space. Let’s briefly examine both of these risk factors and try to debunk, as much as possible, the notion that they should prevent people from engaging in digital asset trade. Once we’ve done that, let’s take a quick look at online exchanges to see if we can assess where the best place to trade would be, given the need to address the two risk factors we mentioned above.

Is volatility really a problem in crypto

So, to start looking at volatility, let’s first define it. Webster’s has it as “a tendency to change quickly and unpredictably.” This can certainly be seen on the crypto market. We’ve all been energized by the happy green indicators in the morning only to be disappointed by watching them turn red after lunch. But is this tendency profit-negative?

Let’s consider some of the major currencies on the market, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. How has volatility affected these assets? That depends on the time frame you’re looking at. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is hovering around the $7,500 mark, Ethereum is about $150, and Ripple is at $0.20. Originally, each of these assets was valued much, much lower than where they trade today. So if you had bought any of these coins early, not only would you be looking at massive profits right now, but you would be looking at profits that you wouldn’t have been able to achieve on another market. So if you intend to make educated, long plays on the market, crypto volatility does not stand in your way.

But crypto trading can be done in many ways, and restricting it to just long trades would, in effect, overlook the way in which a sizeable group of people make their living. Day trading is at the heart of cryptocurrency trading. Surely, the price swings we have mentioned earlier affect day trading? Indeed they do, for pretty much every asset on the market. But the fact is, that rather than discourage people from trading, volatility is actually where day traders make their living.

Day trading, or any kind of fast trading, is much riskier than playing the long game. And because of that there are a few keys to success here, and, besides the research and work you have to do before you start trading your assets, the most important factor here is available liquidity. More than anything, liquidity can protect traders from the dangers of volatility because it ensures that you can trade quickly and easily, regardless of the transaction amount. Because time is a crucial factor in quickly developing price action, to be successful you have to trade somewhere where there is enough liquidity.

If you know your way around and have studied the market, liquidity is what you then need to buy when an opportunity arises or to sell when you want to cash out. And, as long as you have that — barring market disasters! — the more volatility on the market, the more opportunities you will have to make value plays that can bring you tidy and consistent earnings.

Is crypto secure?

The next “accusation” against the cryptocurrency market is quite serious. Security issues have allowed hackers and fraudsters to pocket billions of dollars in the crypto industry. However, it appears that the situation in the marketplace has been changing for the better lately, and it is also something that you can protect yourself against.

What it comes down to, is that you have to be smart with your money. When there is a safe trade to make, make it, it’s worth it. You should always be thinking of how best to protect yourself, your assets, and your activities. And, beyond your wallets and your keys and other things, this also extends to the place where you choose to trade.

Where is the best place to trade?

Exchanges play a vital part in the crypto economy. To be a successful trader, you will need to pick the exchange that offers you everything you need without exposing you to too much risk.

Based on these two crucial criteria we’ve just discussed (and there are, of course, many other important things to consider when making your trading choices), we recommend that you generally stick closer to the major exchanges. This is because outside of the major exchanges, no one will be able to offer you the liquidity rates or the security features necessary for sustained trading success.

Looking at the top exchanges, and using CoinMarketCap’s helpful new liquidity rankings, we were able to determine that right now your best bet for trading can be found at HitBTC:

Not only does HitBTC offer the best liquidity on the market — and by a substantial margin at that! — but it also is one of the few exchanges out there to have never been hacked. So, while you are generally in pretty good hands if you confine your activity to the biggest exchanges out there, right now HitBTC will give you the tools you need to turn the much exaggerated risk of crypto trading into the commercial success you are looking for.