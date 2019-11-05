Turkey should have completed its digital Lira by the end of 2020

The President Program released details that the digital Lira currency is being worked.

Turkey’s President has called for the currency to be ready by the end of 2020.

Turkey’s President Erdogan has instructed that the government finalizes testing the national central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2020.

The country’s national digital lira currency is planned to be issued by the Central Bank as per the 2020 Annual Presidential Program. It was reported that the digital lira ‘instant payment’ pilots should be finalized by the end of 2020.

As detailed by the Presidential Program, it specifies the following:

The main objective is to establish a financial sector with a strong institutional structure that can respond to the financing needs of the real sector at a low cost, offer different financial instruments to a wide investor base through reliable institutions and support Istanbul’s goal of becoming an attractive global financial center.