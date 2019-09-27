- Tron was hit quite badly in the crypto sell off a few days ago.
- Now TRX/USD is nearing a significant low of 0.011100.
Tron is a pretty volatile cryptocurrency. On the day of the sell-off, TRX/USD lost just over 20% of its value.
In the days leading up to the sell-off the volume was very low along with the volatility.
Now the price is testing the low seen in November last year, a historical low on the Bitfinex exchange.
On the relative strength indicator (RSI) the waves have made a higher low and the price has made a lower low. This is called divergence and is an indication that the bearish momentum might be slowing down.
The trend is still heavily bearish so keep an eye on confirmation before trading in the opposite direction.
Lastly, the value area (VPOC) is near 0.025000 some 86% away so if there is a retracement there could be some alpha to be had.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
