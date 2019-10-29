TRON is over 10% higher yet again today as sentiment remains strong.

TRX/USD is now heading to the 0.022716 resistance level.

As pointed out in the technical analysis article on October 24th, TRX/USD is surging.

As many of the other major crypto's fell on October 23rd TRX held above the low of 0.011744 and there was a good reason.

Since then the price has pushed over 43% higher to 0.022716 on Tuesday.

Now there is a resistance level in focus on the daily chart below. This level has been used as a support and resistance level over 6 times in 2019.

Resistance levels are there to be broken but there needs to be good backing by the market.

The volume has been pointed out at the bottom of the chart and it has increased as the price rallied.

If you compare the volume to historical levels you can see there is still some way to go.