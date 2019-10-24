TRX/USD technical analysis: TRON is 6.61% higher but is heading towards a big resistance level

TRON managed to hold up well as the majors fell yesterday.

Now TRX/USD is moving toward the resistance point of 0.015640.

TRX/USD has been pushing higher today after resisting making new lows on the daily chart yesterday.

As most of the majors fell and took out the wave lows on the daily chart TRX/USD managed to hold above 0.011744.

Now the price has pushed up and is headed to the resistance level marked on the four-hour chart below.

The resistance is made up of a trendline and a horizontal level.

The RSI has also ticked higher and is looking to break above the 50 mid-point.

Overall this could be a bullish signal for TRON as it managed to resist lower levels.