TRX/USD technical analysis: TRON has pushed higher and printed above a important resistance level

After holding firm when crypto's sold off on October 23th the price is now moving higher.

Then on October 26th, the price pushed above the 0.018631 resistance level.

Tron managed to make a lower high as all the major cryptocurrencies sold off last week.

In the aticle on October 23rd, we pointed out that the fact that the price held up could have been a significant factor.

Since that point, the price has rallied over 40% to 0.019657 today.

The price rejected a high of 0.022100 but is crucially still above the 0.018631 support zone.

Looking at the volume levels, there has been a decent push higher. This could indicate that the rally is here to day.

Now there is a firm base formation the price could look for higher levels.