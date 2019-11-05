- TRX/USD has recovered nearly 2% in recent 24 hours.
- The upside momentum has faded away on the approach to critical resistance.
TRX/USD bumped into $0.0200 resistance during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.0195. The 11th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has regained about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours, though the further upside is limited due to a strong resistance located on the approach to psychological $0.0200.
TRX/USD, the technical picture
On the daily chart, a psychological $0.0200 serves as a formidable resistance for TRX/USD. This area had created strong support before it was broken on November 3. A sustainable move below this handle has worsened the short-term technical picture. The longer the price stays below this level. the less optimistic its forecasts are. The next major support is created by the middle line of the Bollinger Band daily at $0.0178 followed by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) at $0.0172.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.0200 will create favorable conditions to the further recovery with the next target at $0.0224 (the upper line of daily Bollinger Band), followed by the recent high at $0.0230. This resistance area is likely to slow down thee bullish trend and initiate a period of range-bound trading.
TRX/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BCH/USD timidly grinding into rising wedge pattern breakdown
Bitcoin Cash recently stepped above $300. However, an immediate reaction made sure that high levels remained a pipe dream. Following the snag, was a retracement move that found support at the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $349.37 to a swing low of $198.18.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slips back inside the range
ETH/USD recovered to $189.68 on Monday only to retreat to $184.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion has lost about 1.4% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin (LTC) on fire, gaining 6% on a day-to-day basis
Litecoin (LTC) has become one of the growth leaders as the coin gained over 6% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.00, which is the best level since October 28.
NEO price analysis: NEO in retreat, $12.00 out of reach
NEO reached the bottom at $10.144 on October 30. The coin had been recovering within the range and broke above critical $11.00 on Monday. It was a hard nut to crack for NEO bulls as it was strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.