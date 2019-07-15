United States president Donald Trump would cause a Bitcoin (BTC) price crash if he banned it, but the law would likely prevent him, economist and trader Alex Krueger concluded on Twitter July 15.
Trump, who announced his distaste for cryptocurrency in general last week, initially failed to impact market sentiment. A subsequent breakdown over the weekend sent Bitcoin below $10,000.
Publishing a dedicated thread on the chances of Trump banning the cryptocurrency, Krueger argued he could theoretically have some success.
By targeting entry and exit points for retail and institutional investors, the president would turn Bitcoin into an isolated, more illiquid asset as it is used by lay consumers.
“Trump could also go after fiat onramps, by simply forbidding banks to service crypto exchanges, or by requiring banks to not service exchanges unless conditions XYZ are fulfilled (and make that practically impossible),” Krueger summarized.
In reality, however, Trump would need to convince Congress of the need to ban Bitcoin, and lawmakers could overturn his demands, even if they occurred via an executive order or similar emergency measures.
A ban is thus feasible but the probability of it becoming law is extremely low, Krueger concluded.
His comments came several days after mainstream media suggested Trump had inadvertently made Bitcoin a campaign issue for the upcoming 2020 presidential elections.
As Forbes noted, competing hopefuls, notably Andrew Yang, have long held an opposing view — that Bitcoin is in fact something to be embraced at national policy level.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.