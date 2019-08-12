Tron’s releases Sun Network code V1.0 for facilitating unlimited scalability

The Tron network announced the release for the first version - V1.0 for its Sun Network.

Sun Network is made in order to increase the capacity of Tron mainnet.





Tron has released the first version of the code base for its scalability solution called Sun Network. However, a lack of influence on the TRX price, which is trading in negative territory on Monday.

As per the official announcement, the Sun Network is a scaling solution which has been made in order to increase the capacity of the TRON MainNet. It integrates a sequence of scaling projects such are for example, DAppChain, a smart contract optimized application side chain, cross-chain communications.

