Justin Sun promotes the upcoming partnership with a large corporation.

TRX.USD retreats from the recent high in sync with the market.

The founder of TRON's network, Justin Sun, announced that he would enter a partnership with some mysterious mega-corporations with the total market value of over $100 billion.

"TRON will partner with a hundred billion USD megacorporation next week. It will not only benefit $TRX but all TRC10&20 tokens including $BTT & $WIN etc. It will broadly distribute TRON Dapps and tokens to billions of customers. TBA. Make a guess?" he wrote on his Twitter account.

Sun believes that TRX tokens and decetntralized applications based on TRON blockchain will benefit from this partnership. Users supposed that Sun had been referring to Samsung. However, some of them were skeptical.

"A classic announcement of announcement. I bet this will be cancelled becouse kidneystones," one of them wrote in reply to Sun's tweet.

It is worth noting that Sun made similar statement in October 2018. However, it turned out that Tron Foundation planned to purchase some cloud computation services from Baidu.

TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0164, off the recent high reached at $0.0184 amid global bull's run on the cryptocurrency market. The 11th largest coin with the current market value of $1 billion has gained over 5% in recent 24 hours; however, further upside may be limited due to receding market activity. The nearest support is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on one hour-chart at $0.0160.

TRX/USD, one-hour chart