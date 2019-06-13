TRON (TRX) SunNetwork has launched testnet, faster speeds expected
- SunNetwork is a second-tier solution for the TRON network, it has the potential for covering a greater amount of transactions.
- The testnet stage was entered Thursday 13 June, it is promising greater speeds via the network.
The SunNetwork will be hosting a sidechain solution, DappsChain. Its goal is to bring a smooth experience to distributed apps, energy use is also claimed to be nominal for transaction verifications.
Earlier in the week, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted:
SunNetwork Testnet Has Officially Launched. The overall solution of SunNetwork will provide unlimited scaling capacity for TRON MainNet, bringing in more possibilities to development of TRON's DApps and entire ecosystem.
The new testnet will facilitate smart contract deployment, in addition to testing the DappsNetwork sidechain. There still has not been a provided deadline for the mainnet as developers test the potential for distributed apps.
