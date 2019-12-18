Tron (TRX) makes a comeback to $0.012 as founder Justin Sun donates $1 million to climate change

- Tron refreshes the lows around $0.0120 posted in September amid broad-based declines.
- Justin Sun believes cryptocurrency has a part to play the fight against climate change.
Tron continues to sustain losses from the recent October high at $0.0230 in October. Several support areas failed to stand firm against the strong jabs thrown by the bears. For example, tentative support at $0.0200, $0.0190 $0.0150 and $0.0130 caved in, allowing for extended losses to $0.0123 (December low).
Meanwhile, the losses contained within a symmetrical triangle pattern have allowed to bulls to take a breather. The technical picture has also started to improve owing to the RSI movement towards 30. As long as the indicator maintains an upward movement towards the average, Tron’s ability to recover above $0.0130 and $0.050 supply zone.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
The founder of Tron Justin Sun is pledging a $1 million donation towards the climate change mission by Greta Thunberg. The climate change activist was recently recognized as the person of the year by Time Magazine. Sun says that he cherishes the teenagers’ passion to bring change into the world. In a tweet, Sun said:
“As a young entrepreneur, I share @GretaThunberg’s passion to change the world. Crypto will contribute immensely to reducing carbon footprint by implementing the decentralized settlement. I would like to personally commit USD$1 Mil to @GretaThunberg ’s initiative.”
