Tron (TRX) gears up for Sun Network launch

Sun Network to 100x blockchain scalable solutions and support DApps building.

The focus is on fees-less transactions as well as faster confirmation time.

Tron is preparing to launch the Sun Network. The community got the news via a tweet sent by Justin Sun Tron’s founder. Sun claims that version 1.0 of the new network is going to support 100x blockchain scalable solutions. In addition, that, the Sun Network will provide a platform for developers to create decentralized applications (DApps).

“SUNNetwork will release version 1.0 on August 10th as one of #TRON’s 100X scalability solutions. The V1.0 will allow Dapp developers to use 1.0 code to build their side chain and TRON to build a Dapp chain. BUIDL! Slowly but surely!” reads Sun’s tweet.

According to the prospectus of the long-awaited network:

“Sun Network Plan is an expansion plan for TRON main network ecosystem, including smart contract application-oriented side chain (DAppChain), cross-chain communication and other expansion projects.”

Interestingly, the prospectus adds that the sidechain ecosystem will support fees-less transactions. Moreover, users can expect to enjoy faster transaction confirmation time.