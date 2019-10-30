Tron (TRX) defiantly bullish: Could it be riding on Samsung’s support?

Samsung users can access Tron blockchain directly from their devices,

Tron price tests $0.023 and decides to hold on to the gains made shunning acute reversals movements.

Tron, a top ten cryptocurrency on the market refuses to follow the market trend posting a 7% gain in the last 24 hours. The surge has been characterized by an increase in the trading volume from $1.5 billion posted on October 28 to $2 billion on October 29. The volume, however, has adjusted to the current $1.79 billion. On the other hand, Tron’s market cap has seen a significant increase from $1.2 billion to $1.48 billion in the same period.

The upsurge is likely to have emanated from the support given to TRX by South Korea’s tech giant Samsung. In the support, TRX was been “integrated through the updated Samsung Blockchain Keystore SDK, where developers can build applications running on TRON blockchain.” The support also gives Tron users direct access to Tron blockchain right from their devices.

Tron price reacted incredibly well to the above announcement as the community welcomed the support. The bulls pushed above $0.02 to the extent of testing $0.023. Tron is still trying to hold onto the gains accrued especially with the Relative Strength Index holding above 70. The up trending Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also suggests that Tron bullish momentum is here to stay.

TRX/USD four-hour chart