- The South Korean Bithumb lists new pairs with TRX and BTT.
- The market reaction remains muted so far.
One of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms in South Korea added support for TRON’s TRX and the coin of BitTorrent (BTT). As of today, the platform users can trade with TRX against USD.
"TRON will be available on @BithumbGlobal, you can trade TRX/BTC & TRX/USDT at 15:00, Sep 3, 2019(SGT),” TRON’s creator Justin Sun wrote on Twitter.
BTT will also be available in pairs with USD USDT.
While the listing is usually considered as positive news, TRX reaction has been muted so far. The coin with the current market value of $1 billion is changing hands at $0.0158, having gained about 3.5% in recent 24 hours.
Notably, the coin has lost nearly 60% of its value in recent three months and became the worst-performing assets out of top-20. TRX had eight bearish weeks out of 10 and returned to the lows registered in December 2018.
From the longer-term point of view, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.02 to mitigate the bearish pressure and allow the upside to gain traction.
TRX/USD, weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
