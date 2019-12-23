- TRON is trading 4.38% lower even as some of the crypto majors climb.
- The price has hit a roadblock at the trendline resistance and moving average.
TRX/USD Daily Chart
TRX/USD was looking like it was making a run to higher levels.
The price was halted by the resistance level which was made up of the moving average and the trendline marked on the chart.
Now the price has also moved away from the 0.01500 and the RSI has also moved south.
On 15th December there was a large buy-side volume spike that failed to materialize into any meaningful move higher.
This rejection does not mean the price will automatically move lower, as often price does test an important zone before it breaks.
Now it is important to see what happens over the next few days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
