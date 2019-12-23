TRON is trading 4.38% lower even as some of the crypto majors climb.

The price has hit a roadblock at the trendline resistance and moving average.

TRX/USD Daily Chart

TRX/USD was looking like it was making a run to higher levels.

The price was halted by the resistance level which was made up of the moving average and the trendline marked on the chart.

Now the price has also moved away from the 0.01500 and the RSI has also moved south.

On 15th December there was a large buy-side volume spike that failed to materialize into any meaningful move higher.

This rejection does not mean the price will automatically move lower, as often price does test an important zone before it breaks.

Now it is important to see what happens over the next few days.