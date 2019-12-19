- TRON picked up on Wednesday with the crypto rally but has pulled back today.
- There is a key trendline very close to where the price is at the moment today.
TRX/USD Daily Chart
TRON rose in line with the rest of the crypto sphere on Wednesday but today has lost half of those gains.
Right near where the price is at the moment there is a trendline that bulls will be looking to break.
Support on the downside is near the current wave low of 0.01215.
Four sessions ago on Sunday 15th December there was a massive spike in buying volume but nothing has materialized since.
It seems there is some interest here but keep an eye on the break for further clues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
