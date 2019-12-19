TRON picked up on Wednesday with the crypto rally but has pulled back today.

There is a key trendline very close to where the price is at the moment today.

TRX/USD Daily Chart

TRON rose in line with the rest of the crypto sphere on Wednesday but today has lost half of those gains.

Right near where the price is at the moment there is a trendline that bulls will be looking to break.

Support on the downside is near the current wave low of 0.01215.

Four sessions ago on Sunday 15th December there was a massive spike in buying volume but nothing has materialized since.

It seems there is some interest here but keep an eye on the break for further clues.