TRON has just made a move to the upside taking out a key trendline.

TRX/USD is trading 6.9% higher and is about to test the 55 EMA.

TRX/USD Daily Chart

TRON is trading well today in line with the broader crypto sentiment.

The price is about to test the 55 EMA.

The trendline has below has now been broken to the upside.

Bulls will be looking at the next resistance level at 0.016.

Volumes are looking slightly thin, but the RSI has moved into positive territory.