- TRON has just made a move to the upside taking out a key trendline.
- TRX/USD is trading 6.9% higher and is about to test the 55 EMA.
TRX/USD Daily Chart
TRON is trading well today in line with the broader crypto sentiment.
The price is about to test the 55 EMA.
The trendline has below has now been broken to the upside.
Bulls will be looking at the next resistance level at 0.016.
Volumes are looking slightly thin, but the RSI has moved into positive territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
