TRX/USD trades higher today but could be heading lower.

The price is moving to the bottom of the bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.

TRX/USD 4-Hour Chart

Below is the 4-hour TRX/USD chart and the price has consolidated in a bull flag pattern.

TRON has been one of the better performing cryptocurrencies of late but now is showing signs of weakness.

The price has made a lower high wave and the formation could be confirmed if 0.01574 breaks to the downside.

The higher timeframes are still showing a strong downtrend so this could be a continuation pattern.