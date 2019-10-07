Tron prrice analysis: TRX/USD supported by rising trendline

- TRON has lost ground after a strong upside movement on Sunday.
- TRX/USD needs to recover above $0.0150.
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0148. The coin has reversed the gains of the previous day, losing about 2.5% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading with bullish bias. The coin hit the bottom at $0.0117 on September 24 and has been growing slowly ever since.
TRX/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, TRX/USD is moving along the rising trendline from the above-mentioned low. It stopped the sell-off on Sunday and served as a jumping-off ground for recovery; however, thee upside momentum faded away by the time of writing. Currently, the trendline creates strong support on approach to $0.0144. It is strengthened by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band Once it is out of the way, the downside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0140.
On the upside, a strong move above $0.0150 is needed to improve the short-term technical picture. Once it happens the coin may proceed towards the next barrier, created at $0.0152 with SMA50 and the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. The next resistance awaits us at $0.0157 (SMA50 daily) and psychological $0.0160.
TRX/USD, the four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
