China is rapidly adopting a pro-blockchain stance following news it would bring in a so-called “crypto law” in January next year.
China: Blockchain must be legitimate
In a sign of China’s abrupt official about-turn on blockchain, officials are deleting posts that claim the technology is a scam, Twitter-based crypto news resource cnLedger reported on Oct. 28.
Chinese officials and president Xi Jinping caused a stir late last week after the latter gave a speech condoning blockchain. China, he said, would become the world’s foremost proponent of the technology and would seek to implement it throughout the economy.
According to cnLedger, in line with previous reactions to official policy, major social media platforms are already censoring anti-blockchain sentiment.
“Articles saying blockchain technology is a scam are now BANNED,” it stated.
The move is somewhat ironic, cnLedger noting that in the past, it was content related to blockchain and cryptocurrency which administrators would seek to remove.
Similarly, it was blockchain platform Tron (TRX), formerly under intense scrutiny from Beijing, which benefited from the past week’s developments. In the past 24 hours alone, TRX/USD has gained almost 25%.
CEO Justin Sun had announced a major, as yet unknown, partnership with what he called a “mega corporation” on the same day as Xi’s speech.
No. 1 App Store app educates on Bitcoin
In a further development, cnLedger added that Xuexi Qiangguo, China’s most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store, will feature educational content on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
While the exact nature of its content remains unclear, it forms part of a recommended course “focusing entirely on blockchain.”
CPS News, a media service run by Xi’s Communist Party of China, has also released a tool helping party members familiarize themselves with the technology.
As Cointelegraph reported, China recently unveiled various use cases for blockchain, including cross-border finance.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bounces off $9,000 support
Bitcoin is a beast of the cryptocurrency market or should I refer to it as the boss? The granddaddy of the market leaves no stone untoned in its majestic moves. Bitcoin sometimes owes no one an explanation for the moves it makes.
EOS at the helm of China’s blockchain ranking as Bitcoin is locked out of the top 10
EOS has once again emerged on the top of China’s blockchain rankings. The ranking is released by the Chinese CCID Research Institute. It is arrived at based on each cryptocurrency blockchain’s uniqueness, technology, application, and even creativity.
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with strong growth across the board
Green shoots are everywhere in the market. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are demonstrating strong gains from 2% to 26%. Notably, NEO and TRON are the best-performing assets out of top-20 as both coins have gained over 26% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD retreats from recent high, $180.00 still intact
ETH/USD bottomed at $153.28 on October 23 and created a top at $199.00 on October 26. At the time of writing, the second largest coin is changing hands marginally below $183.00 amid downside correction after a strong rise into the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.