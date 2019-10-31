TRON price analysis: TRX/USD struggles to stay above $0.0200

TRON (TRX) has retreated from the recent high.

The coin is sitting at an important support level.

TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0200, off the recent high reached at $0.0230 on Wednesday. The 10th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has lost nearly 7% in recent 24 hours; however, the technical picture remains positive as long as the price stays above $0.0200.

TRX/USD, the technical picture

The psychological $0.0200 serves as strong near-term support for TRX/USD. It stopped thee sell-off on Wednesday and has been limiting the downside pressure during early Asian hours on Thursday. A sustainable move below this handle will worsen the technical picture and allow for an extended sell-off towards $0.0180 with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour located on the approach to this level. The next support comes at $0.0160 (SMA200 four-hour and SMA50 daily).

On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.0212 ( the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart) for the upside to gain traction. Once it is out of the way, the Wednesday's high of $0.0230 will come into focus closely followed by SMA200 daily at $0.0234. This resistance area is likely to slow down the bullish trend and initiate a period of range-bound trading.

TRX/USD, one-hour chart