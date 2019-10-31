TRON price analysis: TRX/USD struggles to stay above $0.0200

- TRON (TRX) has retreated from the recent high.
- The coin is sitting at an important support level.
TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0200, off the recent high reached at $0.0230 on Wednesday. The 10th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has lost nearly 7% in recent 24 hours; however, the technical picture remains positive as long as the price stays above $0.0200.
TRX/USD, the technical picture
The psychological $0.0200 serves as strong near-term support for TRX/USD. It stopped thee sell-off on Wednesday and has been limiting the downside pressure during early Asian hours on Thursday. A sustainable move below this handle will worsen the technical picture and allow for an extended sell-off towards $0.0180 with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour located on the approach to this level. The next support comes at $0.0160 (SMA200 four-hour and SMA50 daily).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.0212 ( the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart) for the upside to gain traction. Once it is out of the way, the Wednesday's high of $0.0230 will come into focus closely followed by SMA200 daily at $0.0234. This resistance area is likely to slow down the bullish trend and initiate a period of range-bound trading.
TRX/USD, one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
