TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins.

The price now seems to be trying to find a base.

TRX/USD 1-Hour Chart

TRON has had a better day than most cryptocurrencies on Friday.

TRX/USD is trading 1.22% higher as it looks to find a base before a move higher.

As you can see from the chart below the market has made a higher low.

The main level the bulls will be looking at is 0.01760.

If this level breaks then it would break the recent downtrend.

The volume is still supporting the moves low as the peaks are much higher on the sell candles.

Keep an eye on the volume if the market breaks the aforementioned resistance level.