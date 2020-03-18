- The price of TRON has just turned positive for the session up 0.60%.
- The market looks to have based out now and the consolidation high is the next target for the bulls.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
TRON is now consolidated after recent losses. The zone ranged between 0.00711 and 0.01117 after such a heavy price drop over the last month. Looking ahead now, the bulls will be looking to target the top of the consolidation (black line). In the way is the green resistance line of 0.010388 this level has haled the price a couple of times already.
On the downside, there is the pink trendline which could provide some support and then the blue previous wave low. The main support will still be the bottom of the consolidation at 0.00711. It's important to remember that the underlying trend is still down and it is very hard to trade against the trend. Looking for short positions at higher levels might be a better way to go.
Elsewhere, in the rest of the cryptosphere there has been very similar price action but Bitcoin seems to lead the moves. It is important to look at the differences between the percentage changes. Like today (Wednesday) TRON is performing better than most of its counterparts. So if there is a rise TRON could be a high performer. Keep an eye on this.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias, $5,000 under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,150. The coin retreated from an intraday high above $5,400 as the upside momentum faded away amid another bout of volatility caused by recession fears.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level
XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20 ...
ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it
Ethereum price inability to sustain gains above $120 is putting it a risk of freefalling to $100. The path of least resistance remains downwards although all the top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stability.
LTC/USD may be poised for short-term recovery
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the recent low of $29.17 and settled in a range limited by $36.00 on the upside and $32.00 on the downside. The 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.1 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $33.7 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.