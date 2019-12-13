Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD has hope as price moving within bull flag structure

- The Tron price is trading with gains of around 2% in the session on Friday.
- TRX/USD price action is moving within a bullish flag structure via the daily.
The Tron price is trading in positive territory, holding gains of around 2% in the second half of the session on Friday. Despite moving in the green, price action has been very much titled to the downside since late November.
TRX/USD was being supported to the upside via a long-running ascending trend line, which had been in play since September. On 21 November, bears forced a breakout to the downside, inviting a fresh wave of selling. The price tested the breached trend line, between 27-30 November, however, were hit with rejection.
Technically, the price is moving within a descending channel formation, which could be viewed as a bullish flag structure, subject to a breakout. Immediate resistance to the upper acting trend line, is tracking at $0.01420. Support to the downside should be noted at $0.01350-00.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
