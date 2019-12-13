Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD has hope as price moving within bull flag structure

The Tron price is trading with gains of around 2% in the session on Friday.

TRX/USD price action is moving within a bullish flag structure via the daily.

The Tron price is trading in positive territory, holding gains of around 2% in the second half of the session on Friday. Despite moving in the green, price action has been very much titled to the downside since late November.

TRX/USD was being supported to the upside via a long-running ascending trend line, which had been in play since September. On 21 November, bears forced a breakout to the downside, inviting a fresh wave of selling. The price tested the breached trend line, between 27-30 November, however, were hit with rejection.

Technically, the price is moving within a descending channel formation, which could be viewed as a bullish flag structure, subject to a breakout. Immediate resistance to the upper acting trend line, is tracking at $0.01420. Support to the downside should be noted at $0.01350-00.

TRX/USD daily chart