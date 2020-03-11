Despite being over 2.5% lower on Wednesday there might be some good news for TRON bulls.

The bears failed to break the recent wave lows on the hourly chart and now the price has bounced slightly.

TRX/USD 1-hour chart

TRON has been pushing lower recently and now it seems for the short-term at least the market may have found some support at the 0.014907 level. On this chart, you can see the sell-side candle have been much larger and packed with more volume than the buy-side ones. This is also a confirmation signal there the market is still in a bear trend.

This could be starting to change as now a higher low has been created. All the bulls will need for confirmation is a break of the 0.015422 consolidation high. Elsewhere, one of the major resistance levels on the chart confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone. The bulls may need to watch out for that level if there is a break higher. Lastly, all if this could be negated if the low of 0.014907 is broken and this remains the major support level on this timeframe.