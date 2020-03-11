- Despite being over 2.5% lower on Wednesday there might be some good news for TRON bulls.
- The bears failed to break the recent wave lows on the hourly chart and now the price has bounced slightly.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
TRON has been pushing lower recently and now it seems for the short-term at least the market may have found some support at the 0.014907 level. On this chart, you can see the sell-side candle have been much larger and packed with more volume than the buy-side ones. This is also a confirmation signal there the market is still in a bear trend.
This could be starting to change as now a higher low has been created. All the bulls will need for confirmation is a break of the 0.015422 consolidation high. Elsewhere, one of the major resistance levels on the chart confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone. The bulls may need to watch out for that level if there is a break higher. Lastly, all if this could be negated if the low of 0.014907 is broken and this remains the major support level on this timeframe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin long-term bulls stay positive even as BTC/USD fails to recover above $8,000
Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $8,155 on Tuesday and resumed the sell-off to trade at $7,820 by press time. The first digital asset has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis, while its market share reduced to 64.2%.
ETH/USD faces numerous barriers above $200.00
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $197.70, down 1.4% since the beginning of the day and -2.65% on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $21.7 billion attempted a recovery above $200, but failed to hold the ground moving in sync with the broader market.
Ripple partners with non-profit organization
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2095 after an initial attempt to settle above $0.2100. The third-largest coin with the current market value of $9.18 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias after a strong sell-off on the past weekend and on March 9.
LTC/USD grinds closer to a wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin price advanced from $50.18 but formed an intraday high at $50.75. The selling pressure at $51 intimated the bulls who scattered as the price fell to $49.06 (intraday low).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.