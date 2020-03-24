Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bullish momentum quickly shifts the focus to $0.0200

- Tron embraced support at $0.0100, allowing the bulls to push for gains towards $0.020.
- Tron is slowly becoming the preferred network for decentralized applications and smart contract execution.
Tron price is trading higher by 8% in the last 24 hours. Recovery from the recent price crash to $0.007039 has been steady but gradual. The bullish wave last Friday saw the price hit a weekly high at $0.01276. Consequently, the lower correction that followed embraced support at $0.0100.
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is trading at $0.01139. The immediate upside is limited by 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4-hour range. On the other hand, the immediate downside is supported by the 50 SMA currently holding the ground at $0.0106.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) uptrend shows that the prevailing momentum is bullish and bulls have a say in the direction the Tron would take. More buying entries are likely as long as the RSI continues to move upwards towards 70 (overbought region). A break above $0.0120 would open the door for more gains above $0.0140 while targeting the resistance at $0.0200.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
Tron hits new milestones
The gradual bullish momentum over the recent days is connected to the milestones announced by Tron founder Justine Sun. Tronscan shows that the smart contract executing on Tron blockchain has surpassed 30,000. Among these, about 638 contracts have been verified. In addition to that, 724 decentralized applications have been launched on the Tron network. Notably, the trading volume continues to rise steadily.
According to @dapp_review, the number of #TRON #Dapps reached 719 with 5 new ones added. Average active users grew by near 12% week-by-week and trading volume stayed stable. TRON's Dapp ecosystem is growing at a steady pace. #TRX https://t.co/VdURI28hex— Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) March 21, 2020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Lack of visible resistance bodes well for bulls as BTC/USD has clear path till $6,850
BTC/USD bulls are in cruise control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $6,511.64 to $6,588.75. Earlier this Monday, the price blew past the $6,000 zone as it flew up from $5,831 to $6,511.64.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls rally back to negate the losses of Monday
XRP/USD bulls rallied together and picked the price up from $0.1477 to $0.1588. In the process, they managed to negate the losses of Monday wherein the asset fell from $0.1582 to $0.1477.
TRX/USD bullish momentum quickly shifts the focus to $0.0200
Tron price is trading higher by 8% in the last 24 hours. Recovery from the recent price crash to $0.007039 has been steady but gradual. The bullish wave last Friday saw the price hit a weekly high at $0.01276.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD pennant pattern hints return to $20
Litecoin price is struggling to hold above $35 on Monday during the European session. Due to the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, up and down movements are numerous.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.